College Basketball World Mourns Death of Lew Hill

EDINBURG - The world of college basketball mourned the death of UTRGV men's basketball Head Coach Lew Hill on Monday. University of Texas Head Coach Shaka Smart, Texas Tech Head Coach Chris Beard, and New Mexico Stare Head Coach Chris Jans all made comments about Coach Hill in their Monday pressers.

Former Pan American and current Oklahoma Head Coach Lon Kruger released a statement on Coach Hill's passing.

“Our world has lost a special person with the passing of Lew Hill. A terrific basketball coach and a much better husband, father and friend. Lew represented the best of all we could want in our leaders and anyone working with young people in any walk. All who knew Lew are comforted by the many wonderful and loving memories. We are heartbroken for Renee, L.J. and Elle. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lew's entire family."

Lew Hill's current and former players also took to their social media platforms to pay tribute.

i was coach Hill’s first recruit as a head coach & he believed in me at a time where not many others did.Treated me like his son for four yrs.Always was there for me, always looked out for me, and always kept it real.

.,,*^+Thank You coach, Always “ peace&love ” RIP Lew Hill???? pic.twitter.com/easxhYkebq — Lesley VarnerII{Lue}??‍???? (@VarnerLouie) February 8, 2021