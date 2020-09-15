Colorado takes on FC Dallas following Rubio's 2-goal game

By The

Associated Press



Colorado Rapids (3-3-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (3-2-4, ninth in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Diego Rubio leads Colorado into a matchup with FC Dallas after totaling two goals against Real Salt Lake.

FC Dallas is 2-2-3 against Western Conference opponents. FC Dallas is 2-1-1 when it scores two goals.

The Rapids are 1-3-4 against Western Conference teams. Colorado is ninth in the Western Conference with 17 goals led by Kei Kamara with two.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricardo Pepi has two goals and one assist for FC Dallas. Franco Jara has two goals in seven games for FC Dallas.

Younes Namli has one goal and three assists for Colorado. Rubio has two goals in seven games for the Rapids.

SEASON SO FAR: FC Dallas: Averaging 1.3 goals, 0.9 assists, four shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through nine games while allowing one goal per game.

Colorado: Averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Bryan Acosta (injured), Fafa Picault (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Jimmy Maurer (injured).

Colorado: Danny Wilson, Jack Price, Kortne Ford (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.