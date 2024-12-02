Coloring book created for STHS pediatric patients

Patients at South Texas Health System Children’s Hospital got their hands on a new coloring book to help brighten their day.

The book, titled “My Animal Friends," features illustrations of animals that can be found at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville.

Art students from UTRGV collaborated on the project.

“We decided to create a coloring book for the long term patients that are here,” UTRGV art education major Yvette Larios said. “The club is from Brownsville, so we wanted to incorporate a little bit of Brownsville into the coloring book that is gonna be here in Edinburg. So the artists and I took a trip to Gladys Porter Zoo to get some inspiration."

STHS Children’s Pediatrics Administrator Kimberly Davis said this project is a welcome distraction for patients.

“It's really a great way to relieve their stress and anxiety, and so I say the biggest benefit truly has been the distraction it offers, and they don't have to have anything other than a coloring book and crayons,” Davis said.

Watch the video above for the full story.