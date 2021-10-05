'Come forward': Family of man killed in La Feria hit-and-run seeks answers

The family of a man who was struck and killed by a car in La Feria last month is asking for the public’s help in getting answers.

According to La Feria police, on Sept. 11, officers responded to an area west of Frontage 83 and Vetos Road and found an unresponsive male.

The family would later identify that man as Antonio Muñoz. Police have since confirmed Muñoz was hit by a car.

"I was honestly in a dark moment,” said Antonio’s son, Anthony Muñoz. “My eyes were thinking justice."

In the midst of tragedy, the family is trying to find comfort in the memories they shared with their loved one.

"Always hanging out all the time, joking and all the good memories that we had together; growing up and everything," said Antonio’s brother, Jerry Muñoz.

The family says they’re hoping and praying that someone will find it in them to do the right thing.

"We just want that person to come forward, whoever you know, hit my brother," Jerry said.

The La Feria police chief and spokesperson were not immediately available for comment on this case.

If you know anything about the incident, call La Feria police at 956-797-3121.