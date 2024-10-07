Community celebrates life of fallen Cameron County deputy constable

In a sendoff fit for a hero, Cameron County Precinct 1 Deputy Ruben Garcia was honored Monday in Brownsville.

A celebration of life was held for Garcia one week after he was killed in the line of duty following a crash in Brownsville.

Hundreds of community members and law enforcement officers from across the Rio Grande Valley and the state arrived to the Brownsville Event Center to pay their respects.

“It's a terrible loss,” Cameron County Precinct 1 Constable Norman Esquivel said. “It brought us to our knees, but we're gonna stand up and do what's right for Ruben and his family.”

Esquivel said he remembers Garcia for his positivity, and he's asking others to do the same.

“He was a guy full of laughter, and so — as per his family's wishes — they're wanting you to come over here and remember the fun times with Ruben, not the sad times."

Garcia was with the Cameron County Precinct 1 Constable's office for about three years. Before that, he was an officer with the Port Isabel Police Department.

A GoFundMe was set up to help support Garcia's family. Click here to donate.

