Community participates in Memorial Day march in Brownsville

Hundreds of people paid their respects to fallen servicemen and women during Memorial Day ceremonies across the Rio Grande Valley on Monday.

In Brownsville, people joined in on a silent, mile-long walk from H-E-B to Veterans Park as part of the 23rd annual silent march paying tribute to fallen soldiers.

Vietnam veteran Alonso "Tiny" Barrientes has attended the march for years and says it was the biggest turnout yet.

"Even the mayor saw the difference," Barrientes said. "I saw the difference. Even my volunteers. I normally have ten, today I have 23."

Barrientes also took a moment to reflect on the comrades he served in Vietnam with.

"I was in Vietnam in '68 and '69 and there were a couple of guys that graduated with me that didn't come back and I remember them and that's who we pay tribute to," Barrientes said.

Fellow veteran Eddie Padron also marched on Monday. His walk was in honor of two servicemen: one a marine from Laredo who died in Afghanistan and the other an Army National Guard soldier from Arlington who died trying to rescue migrants illegally crossing the river near Eagle Pass.

"I think it's only fitting that we remember them with honor," Padron said.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño also took time to honor not only veterans, but the 21 lives lost last week in Uvalde.

Stefanos also taking the time celebrate memorial day by remembering the lives of the 19 students and two teachers

"In this day and age, with all the terrible news that we see, knowing that 19 of our children and two of our teachers just up the road were tragically killed, we can do better," Trevino said. "And our veterans, especially those that gave their life, deserve that and expect that from us.