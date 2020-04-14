CON MI GENTE: 80th anniversary of deadly train accident in Alamo
ALAMO – Eighty years ago, 34 farm workers died when their truck was hit by a train in Alamo – it was the worst truck-train accident in Texas.
This year, the Catholic Church and the Alamo Lions Club held a special ceremony observing the 80th anniversary.
Watch the video above for the full story.
