CON MI GENTE: American Legion: Never stop serving!

Local veterans banded together to serve chicken plates in the middle of the pandemic.

The American Legion Post 205 of Harlingen is a group of veterans who recently had to shut their doors due to COVID-19.

Rudy Garcia Jr., a commander of the American Legion Post 205 said they wanted to give back to the community of Harlingen and are eager to open back up.

“We’ve been closed for a couple of months now and we just hope it opens up again,” Garcia said “If the governor can get us to open up, but it is up to the governor.”

