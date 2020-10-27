x

CON MI GENTE: Artist turns discarded metal into abstract art

Tuesday, October 27 2020
By: Rick Diaz

One Harlingen man followed his dreams of becoming an artist after he was diagnosed with PTSD. 

Abstract Artist Sean Hughes was a former Harlingen police officer and a veteran. After he was diagnosed with PTSD he decided to start his bucket list early and learn how to weld. 

Sean Hughes said he didn't want to wait on doing things and procrastinate on what he wanted to learn.

"Initially it was meant just as therapy for me," Hughes said. "I wish I would have found it earlier."

Hughes pieces are currently displayed at Jackson Street Antiques in Harlingen. 

