CON MI GENTE: Callandret Black History Museum
SAN BENITO - Joe Callandret was a farmer and businessman when he died.
His wife donated the land so the school district could build a school for African American kids from Harlingen and San Benito.
Today that building is the first black history museum in the Rio Grande Valley.
Watch the video for the full story.
