CON MI GENTE: Cemetery with 3 historical markers in Edinburg

An Edinburg cemetery may be the only Rio Grande Valley cemetery that has earned three different historical markers.

The first is Brushwood Cemetery – the city's first designated cemetery five years after the city was founded in 1913.

The other is for Richard Marsh, who moved to the Valley from Kentucky. He is buried at the cemetery along with two of his sons.

Marssh first started teaching the children at Fort Ringgold in Rio Grande City - eventually he became superintendent of Hidalgo County schools.

The third historical marker is for Restlawn Cemetery – the first recognized cemetery in Hidalgo County for its black citizens.

