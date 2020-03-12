x

CON MI GENTE: Haircuts for cancer in Edinburg

By: Rick Diaz

EDINBUGR – A volunteer group that raises money to fight childhood cancer went to this year’s Shave-a-Thon in support of Saint Baldrick’s Foundation.

All volunteers pledge to shave their heads for donations.

The foundation is nation-wide and everyone who works it is a volunteer.

For more information watch the video above.

