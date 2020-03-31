x

CON MI GENTE: Harlingen Farmer's Market 10th Anniversary

4 hours 33 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 7:05 AM March 31, 2020 in Community - Con Mi Gente
By: Rick Diaz

HARLINGEN – Like many events around the Rio Grande Valley, the Harlingen Farmer's Market has had to close temporarily due to social distancing efforts.

This year, the Farmer’s Market is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

For the full story watch the video above.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days