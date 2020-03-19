CON MI GENTE: Kidney 5-K Run in Alamo
ALAMO – Kidney transplant recipients came together to promote the Kidney 5-K Run in Alamo.
The 5-K was organized by the daughter of Willie Gonzalez, owner of Willie's Bar-B-Que.
For the full story watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
CON MI GENTE: Kidney 5-K Run in Alamo
-
PSJA ISD opens drive thru-meal locations for students following school closures
-
Diocese of Brownsville suspend mass services until further notice
-
Expert: Focus on positive information during COVID-19 situation to ease anxiety
-
Tamaulipas screen travelers crossing Valley pors-of-entry for COVID-19