x

CON MI GENTE: Kidney 5-K Run in Alamo

5 hours 5 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 March 19, 2020 6:31 AM March 19, 2020 in Community - Con Mi Gente
By: Rick Diaz

ALAMO – Kidney transplant recipients came together to promote the Kidney 5-K Run in Alamo.

The 5-K was organized by the daughter of Willie Gonzalez, owner of Willie's Bar-B-Que.

For the full story watch the video above.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days