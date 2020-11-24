CON MI GENTE: Love Conquers COVID

A couple who has been together for 56 years were finally reunited after being separated for almost the entire pandemic.

Carol Russel has Alzheimer's disease, and has been under strict quarantine restrictions at her long-term care facility. However, this didn't stop her husband Allen from visiting her everyday even if he was only allowed to see her through a window.

Finally, the day arrived where the couple could meet face to face for the first time in over seven months.

Allen Russel said it was hard not being able to see his wife.

"It's been seven and a half months since I actually saw Carol," Russell said "But it was tough looking through the window and try talking to her that way, but now that we're inside it's so much better."

