CON MI GENTE: Porciones historical marker in Roma

4 hours 48 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 March 10, 2020 5:54 AM March 10, 2020 in Community - Con Mi Gente
By: Rick Diaz

ROMA – A large rock buried in the ground that dates back to 1767 is the last remaining marker of its kind.

It designates the beginning of what is the Rio Grande Valley today.

The rock is located between graves in a Roma cemetery.

The prociones were the land grants given to the first settlers by the king of Spain.

