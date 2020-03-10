CON MI GENTE: Porciones historical marker in Roma
ROMA – A large rock buried in the ground that dates back to 1767 is the last remaining marker of its kind.
It designates the beginning of what is the Rio Grande Valley today.
The rock is located between graves in a Roma cemetery.
The prociones were the land grants given to the first settlers by the king of Spain.
More News
News Video
-
Mission lifts fireworks ban for 4th of July celebration
-
CON MI GENTE: Porciones historical marker in Roma
-
Business as usual during spring break at South Padre Island amid virus...
-
Homeland Security installs cameras at large Valley events
-
Cameron County to have emergency observers at SpaceX tests