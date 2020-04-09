x

CON MI GENTE: Sewing Warriors make face masks

3 hours 12 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 April 09, 2020 7:30 AM April 09, 2020 in Community - Con Mi Gente
By: Rick Diaz

Two sisters are sewing their own masks and teaching others how to sew their own amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Sisters Nora Cantu and Norma Salaiz are donating masks to Dr. Norma Iglesias in San Juan and police officers at PSJA.

