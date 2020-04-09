CON MI GENTE: Sewing Warriors make face masks
Two sisters are sewing their own masks and teaching others how to sew their own amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Sisters Nora Cantu and Norma Salaiz are donating masks to Dr. Norma Iglesias in San Juan and police officers at PSJA.
For more information watch the video above.
