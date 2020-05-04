CON MI GENTE: Sharyland ISD technology superstar

An instructional software specialist at Sharyland Independent School District hosts his own internet show and has been referred to as a global technology superstar.

Lately, Alfonso Mendoza’s duties have been to help Sharyland educators master the art of teaching their classes online. He says his training can help any teacher regardless of their level of knowledge of technology, as well as students.

Mendoza’s show "My EdTech Life" started about three years ago. He interviews friends, like-minded educators and other professionals.

Reaction to the program, Mendoza says, has come from around the world.

