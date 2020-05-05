CON MI GENTE: South Padre Island resident details life during emergency orders

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Beaches at South Padre Island are open once again. Life at the island leading up to its reopening was off, according to local business owners.

Bill Doan, owner of B&S Kites and organizer of the SPI Kite Festival, says he, his wife, Susie, and son had been staying at home for more than 40 days.

Bill described the light traffic on the roads and said by night time people could “roll a bowling ball and not hit anything.”

