CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders

1 day 8 hours 32 minutes ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 August 18, 2020 1:44 PM August 18, 2020 in News - Local
By: Rick Diaz

One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to Hurricane Hanna first responders. 

Team RWB McAllen/Edniburg chapter said it’s the love of the valley that makes them want to give back. 

"It came natural to help out people — we saw all the damage,” RWB member Gilbert Garcia said. “Human dignity has to be restored in South Texas and this was one way of hitting back."

