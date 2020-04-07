x

CON MI GENTE: Unusual Holy Week in San Juan

By: Rick Diaz

The San Juan Basilica is getting ready for an Easter Sunday like never before.   

Bishop Daniel Flores says Easter service was suspended because the church doesn’t want to do anything to encourage people to leave home.

