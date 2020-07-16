Concerned about the coronavirus, some parents consider homeschooling

Faced with the prospect of sending their children back to classrooms in the middle of a pandemic, some parents are considering homeschooling.

After the Texas Education Agency released guidelines for in-person instruction on July 7, phones started ringing at the Texas Homeschool Coalition.

"Our call volume doubled," said Tim Lambert, the president of the coalition.

The coalition launched a new website, coronavirushomeschooling.com, to answer frequently asked questions.

"So we have lots of information there on how to get started, how to choose curriculum, we talk about the legal aspects — how to withdraw from school — and we intervene on behalf of homeschoolers that are having issues with some state agency or federal agency with regard to homeschooling," Lambert said.

