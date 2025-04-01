Congress members react to Freddy Gonzalez’s removal from military website

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez delivered a speech from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Monday condemning the removal of an Edinburg veteran from the Naval History website.

Sgt. Alfredo “Freddy” Gonzalez was killed in action on Feb. 4, 1968 in Vietnam. Freddy Gonzalez was awarded the Medal of Honor.

In March, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to remove any content that promotes diversity, equity and inclusion across every military website.

A search for Freddy Gonzalez on the Naval History and Heritage Command website resulted in only two PDFs. A red banner across the webpage reads “content on this website has been revised or removed to align with the President’s executive orders and DoD priorities in accordance with DoD Instruction 5400.17 “Official Use of Social Media for Public Affairs Purposes.””

"I can't think of anything more disgraceful than to demean someone who wore a uniform and fought for our freedom,” Vicente Gonzalez told Channel 5 News.

In a statement posted Tuesday on social media, Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz acknowledged the removal.

Sgt. Alfredo “Freddy” Gonzalez was awarded the Medal of Honor – the highest military decoration – for his selfless sacrifice, leadership, and valor during the Vietnam War. I have heard the concerns on a page that was removed recognizing Sgt. Gonzalez from the Naval History and… — Rep. Monica De La Cruz (@RepMonicaDLC) April 1, 2025

“While the specific page recognizing Hispanic Americans in the Navy, including Sgt. Gonzalez, was taken down, his story lives on,” De La Cruz said in the social media post. “In fact, the Navy honors his story of heroism and bravery with a full page dedicated to his service.”

The post concluded with a link to the Naval Surface Force Atlantic’s webpage on Freddy Gonzalez.