Congressman Cuellar faces challenger in District 28 race

Congressional candidates seeking to represent Starr County are pitching themselves one last time to voters ahead of the end of early voting.

Residents are deciding between Congressman Henry Cuellar, and his Navy Veteran challenger, Jay Furman.

Cuellar says his priority, if re-elected, would be to bring funding to local projects and agencies — pointing to his membership on the appropriations committee

“That gives me a place where I can bring dollars over here, whether it's water or law enforcement or whatever the case might be, I’ve been working to deliver,” Cuellar said.

Cuellar says his experience in the district, and his record, prove he's right for the job.

The race for Texas' 28th district was thrust into the spotlight in May when Cuellar was indicted on charges of accepting nearly $600,000 dollars in bribes from foreign entities.

Cuellar has maintained his innocence.

“There is a legal issue, we're going to take care of that one step at a time,” Cuellar said. “The first thing we're going to do is win this election, and then go ahead and get that cleared up."

Furman said border security is what led him to run for office, and that the district needs a new leader to address the issue.

“Immigration is what makes us great, and we have to figure out how to do it correctly,” Furman said. “What we've been doing is wholesale recklessness, and truly a fast suicide for a country."

Furman said he'd work to address a shortage of medical resources. He’s also pointing to his Navy experience, saying it would guide him as a congressman.

“I have had a life of public service, and I am headed into this thing and committed to doing this if the electorate agrees with me,” Furman said.

Early voting ends Friday, Nov. 1, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5

