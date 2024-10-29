Congressman to present funding to Harlingen city leaders for drainage improvements
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez will present the city of Harlingen funding to improve drainage infrastructure.
Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda and local leaders will receive more than $1.3 million in federal Community Project Funding for improvements along 5th and 7th Streets.
These drainage improvements will help reduce flood risk downtown and increase safety for commuters, small businesses and residents.
Gonzalez will present the funding on Wednesday.
