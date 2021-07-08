Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announces $454,668 grant for UTRGV dental research

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen) announced $454,668 in federal funding was awarded to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's by the Department of Health and Human Services National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research.

According to a news release the program aims to research, identify, and combat fears of visiting dentists’ offices and having dental procedures.

“I am proud to secure funding focused on expanding UTRGV’s faculty research and improving the public’s perception of dental health,” Gonzalez said in a news release. “It was difficult to get individuals into dentist’s chairs prior to the pandemic, and even more so now. This funding is critical to help identify ways to decrease the public’s fear of dental visits and improve oral health.”