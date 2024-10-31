Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, Mayra Flores talk priorities if elected for District 34 congressional seat

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez and Republican challenger Mayra Flores are facing off in a rematch for the District 34 congressional race.

District 34 covers Cameron, Willacy and parts of Hidalgo counties and both candidates spoke about their plans in a new term.

Mayra Flores won a special election in 2022 to fill a vacant seat; she served in congress for several months.

"Improve the economy. We have to be able to help the American people right now. Everyone is struggling, living paycheck to paycheck, the majority of Americans don't have even a $1,000 in their savings account just in case of an emergency, we have to change that," Flores said.

Vicente Gonzalez beat Flores in late 2022 after the boundaries of District 34 were redrawn. He served three terms in District 15 before that.

"Promoting policies that are going to lower inflation as we have. We went from 8.9 percent to 2.4 percent. We're trying to get it at two percent, where people are seeing it more at the grocery stores. I know we see it at the gas pumps. Prices of gas have come down. We want to see that at the grocery store, we want to see housing prices come down to alleviate people," Gonzalez said.

Both candidates say they started efforts while in Congress that they want to continue. Voters in District 34 will get to choose who will represent them the next two years.

Early Voting ends on November 1 and Election Day is November 5.