Congresswoman De La Cruz requests meeting with Mexico’s president-elect over water deliveries

McAllen Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz is reaching out to Mexico’s president-elect over water deliveries she says are owed to the United States, according to a news release.

On Monday, De La Cruz wrote to Mexican President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum requesting a meeting to address water deliveries owed to the United States under a 1944 water treaty between both countries, according to the release.

Under the treaty, Mexico is required to deliver water to the U.S. from six tributaries that feed into the Rio Grande.

According to the release, the Mexican government owes the United States 896,567 acre feet of water.

“As you are aware, under the 1944 Water Treaty, Mexico pledged to supply the United States with an average 350,000 acre feet of water annually over a five-year cycle,” De La Cruz wrote in the letter. “Unfortunately, there have been consistent delays in meeting these obligations, which is causing agriculture in the Rio Grande Valley to suffer.”

According to a report from the Texas Tribune, Mexico's own drought has led the country to fall behind on its deliveries, It's current five-year cycle ends in October 2025.

De La Cruz’s letter concludes with a request to make "immediate" releases of water to the United States, and to meet with Sheinbaum.