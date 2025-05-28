Consulting firm to review Edinburg CISD policies following gun incident at Edinburg North

A consulting firm will review the policies that are in place at Edinburg CISD after a student was allegedly found in the backpack of a student at Edinburg North High School.

Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario H. Salinas was placed on paid administrative leave in connection with the incident that also led to the arrest of one student.

Edinburg CISD’s school board approved the agreement with the firm during a Tuesday school board meeting.

“The board felt it was very important for a neutral third party to come and review those protocols,” Edinburg CISD attorney Benjamin Castillo said.

Castillo said the firm is going to look into what happened on May 6, when the gun and a loaded magazine were discovered in the student’s backpack.

The district did its own review into the incident, but school board trustees said they still wanted a third party to review the protocols.

Channel 5 News has asked the district for the results from the initial review.

When Channel 5 News asked Castillo if the school board believes any protocols or procedures were broken in connection with the incident, Castillo said the district isn’t aware “yet.”

“That is why they want the neutral third party to just come and give a full-blown review and assessment on what was done on that day, “Castillo said.

According to Castillo, the firm will cost the district $350 per hour, and Edinburg CISD is setting a total cost limit of $15,000 to $20,000.

Superintendent Salinas, meanwhile, is expected to return to work on Friday, May 30.