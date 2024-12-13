Consumer Reports: Gift guide to kitchen products

It’s that time of year — more gatherings, more cooking, more eating, and more gift-giving! The experts at Consumer Reports culled together a list of some of their favorite cooking and kitchen gadgets — just in time for gifting or rounding out your own kitchen for the holidays.

CR’s Tanya Christian says an air fryer is tough to beat in terms of must-have kitchen appliances. The Tabitha Brown air fryer has a cute modern design with a pop of color so it’s very giftable.

You can spoil the latte lover on your list with the Ninja Luxe. Angela Lashbrook says, the espresso that comes out of it is just as good if not better than the espresso you might get at your local café!

CR’s Pang-Chieh Ho takes a bare-bones approach to kitchen appliances, but one thing she can’t live without is her microwave. She says the Anyday io microwaveable cookware set allows you to skip the questionable plastic containers and still reap the rewards of speedy microwave cooking. Or, CR editors say the $20 Kyocera makes a great stocking stuffer.