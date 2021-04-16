Cool front, scattered showers possible in Rio Grande Valley this weekend

Happy Friday!

Temperatures will hit the low to mid 90s this afternoon, but a cool front is expected to arrive in the Valley late tonight.

There is a chance for rain showers later on tonight and maybe a thunderstorm overnight.

In addition, there is a small possibility a few storms overnight and early Saturday morning in the Upper and Mid Valley could produce some damaging hail, but the chance for that is low.

Chances for rain ramp up Saturday behind the cold front.

It'll be cloudy, cool, and breezy during the day with a good chance of showers.

Highs Saturday morning will be in the upper 60s, but should drop into the lower 60s as the day goes on.

It stays cloudy, cool, and breezy Sunday with highs in the mid 60s, and some leftover scattered showers are still possible.

Keep the umbrellas handy and maybe a light jacket throughout this weekend.