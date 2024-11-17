Corpus Christi woman sentenced in ‘grisly’ 2018 Edinburg double homicide

Irene Navejar. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A 46-year-old Corpus Christi woman was sentenced Friday after confessing to her role in the 2018 double homicide of a woman and her son, court records show.

Irene Navejar was sentenced Friday to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair. As part of her plea deal, her charges of capital murder of multiple persons and murder were dropped.

Navejar and the man police identified as her boyfriend — Gabriel Keith Escalante — were arrested in connection with the April 2018 double murder of 52-year Alejandro Salinas Sr. and his mother, 73-year-old Olivia Salinas, according to previous reports.

READ ABOUT THE ORIGINAL ARRESTS HERE

The Edinburg Police Department described the murder as “grisly” at the time.

Edinburg police said Alejandro was brutally beaten and Olivia was choked to death. Their bodies were found at a mobile home and were so badly decomposed that it took them some time to identify them, police added

According to a criminal complaint, the two suspects went back to the home after the murder and cleaned the scene with water and Clorox. They provided a written and verbal confession to police following their arrest.

RELATED STORY: Edinburg man gets life without parole for 2018 double homicide

Authorities said Escalante was found selling the victims’ vehicles and personal belongings.

Escalante was sentenced to life without parole on June 2022.

Court records indicate Navejar is receiving jail credit of roughly four years.