Countywide voting coming to Cameron County

Cameron County residents will now be able to vote at any polling location in the county on Election Day.

The Cameron County Elections Department hopes the change will encourage more voters to cast their ballots.

"Every election, we will get people who are frustrated because they thought they were going to the right polling place,” Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said. “And then they had to be redirected, and sometimes the difference in polling places can be ten miles."

Garza says they had been working to make this official for the past six years, but needed the proper equipment to make it happen.

“It included things like making sure we had an advisory committee on where our vote centers are going to be located, it included the public hearings, it also included communication plans,” Garza said.

The elections department is currently working to identify to locations voters visit most to add extra staff and supplies.

On Election Day, there will be 68 polling locations throughout the county. Garza says the department also brought in around 20 additional staff to help them during this transition

“We're doing our best to calculate it,” Garza said. “We have alternate plans should something happen to make sure that everybody can find their ballot and have a way to cast their vote at the polling place on Election Day."

A list of polling locations in Cameron County is available online.

Watch the video above for the full story.