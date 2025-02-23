Couple arrested in connection with hit-and-run crash that killed Harlingen teen
A husband and wife were arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that killed 15-year-old Kayden Schwartz.
According to a news release, Rodolfo Ruiz Jr. and his wife, Lluliana Milera Ruiz, both of Laredo, contacted the Cameron County District Attorney's Office on February 10. They admitted Roldolfo was the driver and Lluliana was the passenger of the 2023 Ford F-250 involved in the hit-and-run that killed Schwartz.
RELATED STORY: Harlingen teen killed in hit-and-run crash
The hit-and-run happened on FM 1846 near County Road 578 in San Benito on February 9. Schwartz, of Harlingen, was riding his bicycle when he was hit from behind.
RELATED STORY: Vigil held for Harlingen teen killed in hit-and-run crash
On Saturday, Texas Department of Public Safety special agents apprehended Rodolfo and Lluliana after serving them with warrants, according to the news release. Rodolfo was arrested on charges of collision involving death and tampering with evidence; Lluliana was arrested on a charge of failure to report a felony.
They were both transported to the Cameron County Jail.
