Court: Airline's workers can't sue as class in pay dispute

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A federal appeals court has ruled American Airlines workers at Newark's airport who claim they've been shorted on overtime pay can't sue as a class. The ruling published Tuesday reverses a New Jersey judge's decision that would have allowed the lawsuit to go forward and include all non-exempt hourly workers employed at the airport since April 2014. Several employees say American's timekeeping system automatically paid employees based on their schedules rather than on the hours they actually worked. American has denied the allegations. An attorney representing the employees said in an email Thursday that his clients were considering their options.

