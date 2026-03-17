New program makes spaying and neutering more affordable in Harlingen

A new grant is helping tackle pet overpopulation in Harlingen.

The city and its health department received a $20,000 grant from Petco Love to help provide low-cost spay and neuter services for dogs and cats.

The funding is earmarked for low-income families.

"All vets have different pricing, but cats are generally at least $100 to $150, and dogs can go up to nearly a thousand, depending on their size," Harlingen Environmental Health Director Shannon Harvill said.

The grant will allow Harlingen to charge cat owners $40. Dog owners will pay $50 regardless of gender or size.

Funding is on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are exhausted. For information on applications, contact Harvill at sharvill@harlingentx.gov.