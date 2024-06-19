DA: Brownsville man arrested at international bridge had child porn on his phone
A 29-year-old Brownsville man was arrested at the Gateway International Bridge last week after multiple videos and photos containing child pornography were found in his cell phone, according to the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.
Kevin Contreras was charged with five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material stemming from his June 14 arrest, a news release stated.
Contreras was arrested after an inspection at the port of entry revealed the child sexual abuse materials, the release added. He was attempting to enter the United States.
Records show Contreras remains in custody at the Cameron County jail on a $250,000 bond. According to the news release, he could face more charges in connection with the ongoing investigation.
If convicted, he faces up to 50 years in prison per charge.
