DA's office: Harlingen man admits to producing and distributing child porn

A Harlingen man admitted to producing and distributing child porn to someone in Tennesse, according to the Cameron County District Attorney's Office.

Juan Gabriel Mendoza, 33, was arrested on Saturday, July 13 on two counts of sexual performance by a child, according to a news release.

Mendoza was arraigned the following day and had his bond set at $300,000.

According to the district attorney's office, investigators were made aware that Mendoza was allegedly exchanging "sexually explicit images of minor children under the age of 4" with an individual in Tennessee.

After his arrest, Mendoza admitted to producing and distributing the sexually explicit material, according to the DA's office.

"Mendoza provided a statement in which he admitted to his participation in his conversation with the individual in Tennessee and the exchange of child pornography," the news release added.

Mendoza faces up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each count if convicted.