DEA warns of increase in deadly counterfeit pills

For the first time in six years, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a public safety warning about pills laced with fentanyl following the arrest of over a dozen people in the Valley last week.

DEA officials say they’ve seen an increase of counterfeit pills laced with the deadly drug trafficked through the Rio Grande Valley.

To combat what officials call an epidemic, the agency launched the One Pill Can Kill campaign to educate people about the dangers of fentanyl and counterfeit pills.

Officials say two milligrams of the drug, an amount small enough to fit on a pencil tip, can be fatal. Federal agents say two of every five pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal amount.

