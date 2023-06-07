Deadline to apply for disaster recovery loans extended following low turnout

The U.S. Small Business Administration is still accepting applications for people to apply for low interest rate loans to help them recover from recent severe weather events.

Cameron County residents and business owners affected by the fatal May 13 tornado that struck Laguna Heights are urged to apply before the new June 21 deadline.

SBA spokesman Javier Caltenco said not many people have applied.

“We have seen over 78 people, we encourage anybody who was affected by the tornado to please come by and apply,” Caltenco said.

Those looking to apply can do so at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center, located at the office of Cameron County JP Bennie Ochoa at 505 Highway 100 in Port Isabel. The center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said the extension is also for Hidalgo County residents affected by the severe storm that struck the county on April 29.

Hidalgo County residents can apply at the Disaster Loan Outreach Centers located at:

Old Church Winery, 700 N. Main St., McAllen, TX 78501

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 - The Mansion, 2401 N. Moorefield Rd., Palmview, TX 78572

The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Applicants can also apply online.