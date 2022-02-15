Dealing with the after effects of COVID-19

For some, recovering from COVID-19 takes just a couple of weeks, but for others, the recovery process could takes months.

Dr. Federico Vallejo with DHR Health said that while most people don't have long-term symptoms, it's not uncommon.

Dr. Vallejo says the best thing anyone can do is listen to their body and see a doctor if symptoms persist.

"The vast majority are not going to have a long COVID, it's going to be a minority, but when pretty much everybody is getting infected or close to everybody, that means a significant number of patients are going to have long-term symptoms," said Dr. Vallejo.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes long-haul COVID as a range of new, returning, or ongoing symptoms that people face four or more weeks after being infected with COVID-19.

"It's not very well defined—remember that it's a new disease and sadly we're finding more and more and sequelae or side effects of the disease,” Dr. Vallejo said.

The symptoms can be anything from difficulty breathing, chest or stomach pain, and symptoms that worsen after physical or mental activities to more complicated health problems.

"There is also a million other problems from vertigo, to tinnitus, to headaches, to memory problems, to sexual dysfunction, gastric,” Dr. Vallejo said. “There is many, many problems that we're finding."

These symptoms can also be a sign of several other major health issues that result from COVID-19, so Dr. Vallejo says it's best to see a doctor.

