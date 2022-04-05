Defendant's mother testifies in 2017 McAllen murder trial

Testimonies continued Monday in the murder trial of Lamar Lawson, a man accused of beating a woman to death in McAllen in 2017.

Lawson’s mother, Rosalinda Martinez, testified Monday that on Nov. 27, 2017, she went to work her night shift at the McAllen Medical Center. Martinez said Lawson showed up at 2 in the morning to borrow her gray Chevy Equinox because he needed a ride home. Martinez says that she gave him the car key and she didn’t see him again until 7:30 a.m. the next day when he picked her up from work.

Prosecutors argued that Lawson did not go home, and instead drove the gray Chevy Equinox to the La Casita Motel in McAllen, where he had a sexual encounter with Sonya De La Cruz.

The prosecution also says when De La Cruz attempted to collect money from Lawson, he refused and began to beat her.

Lawson's attorneys say that he hit De La Cruz in self-defense after she tried to attack him with a knife.

In the video of Lawson being questioned by police, Lawson says he was drunk when he hit De La Cruz and that he did it because he felt his life was in danger.

Lawson is accused of beating De La Cruz on November 28, 2017.

Jury deliberations continue Tuesday.