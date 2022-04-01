Medical examiner testifies trial of man accused in 2017 homicide

The medical examiner who performed the autopsy of the woman who was found beaten to death in 2017 testified Friday.

Lamar Lawson is accused of beating Sonya De La Cruz to death after he had a sexual encounter with her at a McAllen hotel in November 2017.

Dr. Norma Farley testified in court that she had no doubt that De La Cruz’s death was not an accident, and ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Prosecutors also showed graphic images of the victim to the jury.

The jury also heard from Jessica Garza, who said she knew the victim and that Lawson had previously had contact with her at the same motel.

The trial continues Monday.