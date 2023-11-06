Defense attorney argues Free Mason murder suspect is mentally incompetent for trial

A suspect accused of killing a man outside the Masonic Lodge back in July is scheduled to go to trial on January 22.

Julio Diaz was arrested for shooting and killing Robert Wise.

The defense attorney argued that more time was needed to go through medical records and said he isn't sure if Diaz is competent for trial.

The defense said Diaz has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia, and he had other diagnoses from Mexico.

The judge asked if there were any documents stating that Diaz was mentally incompetent, and the defense said not yet.

The defense and prosecution are both working to get Diaz psychologically evaluated before the trial starts.

Diaz also faces arson charges in a separate case.