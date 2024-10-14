Defense rests their case in ‘El Gallito’ murder trial

KRGV file photo of Salomon Campos Jr.

Jurors were sent home Monday afternoon after the defense rested their case in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Harlingen attorney.

Salomon Campos Jr. is on trial in connection with the death of his uncle, attorney Ernesto "El Gallito" Gonzales.

Authorities say Gonzales was kidnapped and shot. He was reported missing in June 2017 after filing a temporary protective order against some of his family members.

Gonzales’ body was found in 2020 buried in Campos’ goat farm, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Jurors are expected to return on Tuesday morning to hear closing arguments from prosecutors and the defense.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.