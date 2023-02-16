Deliberations continue in trial of Palm Valley police chief

The jury deliberated for two hours Wednesday before being sent home for the day on the case against the Palm Valley police chief accused of forging documents.

DAY ONE OF ALVARO GARCIA’S TRIAL

The case against chief Alvaro Garcia dates back to 2018, when he was arrested and charged with tampering with government records.

Garcia is accused of forging documents to show three officers attended a training for a course where he was the instructor, but those three officers never attended the training in person, according to prosecutors.

The state says Garcia's contract showed he needed at least 10 students to attend the training in order to get paid $850, which he received.

DAY TWO OF ALVARO GARCIA’S TRIAL

Three police officers took to the stand and said they did not attend the training in person.

Deliberations will continue Thursday.