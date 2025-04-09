Detention pond project already benefitting residents in Las Milpas area

The city of Pharr has been working on several drainage improvement projects in the Las Milpas area. The area was hit hard by the March 2025 floods.

Pharr City Manager Jonathan Flores said the projects have already helped relieve some flooding.

Among the projects was a ditch that held 56 million gallons of water.

“Which is significant because the canals that were surrounding overflowed into this detention pond, and had that not been in place it wouldn't have flooded into Saint Anne, and would've made the flooding in that area way worse,” Flores said.

The $9 million project, most of which is being paid for by the state, is expected to be complete in the fall of 2026.

In addition to this project, Hidalgo County also has drainage projects in the immediate areas that are about 40% complete.

