DHR Health announces new trauma center

A new trauma center at DHR Health will provide lifesaving emergency treatment for incoming trauma patients.

The TRU will be able to treat trauma patients with a digital blood fridge, ultrasound machines, crash carts, a difficult airway kit, and much more - all for patients needing immediate care.

And most importantly, they can get that care right in their own back yard.

"We do not want our patients to go to other places like Houston to get their health care,” DHR Health CEO Dr. Manish Singh said. “We are committed to you and the best health care available to the community."

DHR Health said the TRU will provide more room for doctors and their patients in need of critical care. When trauma patients are brought in. they will now be able to go straight to TRU instead of being divided into other parts of the hospital.