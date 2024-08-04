DHR Health brings wheelchairs for disabled athletes in the Valley
Several DHR Health patients got to try out wheelchairs made specifically for playing basketball.
DHR Health announced the creation of a new wheelchair basketball team back in June. Ten wheelchairs were bought by the health system thanks to funding and grants.
The equipment will help make it easier for disabled athletes to get around the court.
"They are going to learn their center of gravity a lot better than ever in the clinic they are going to be going after a ball they are going to learn their limits," DHR Director of Health Neurotherapy Institute Dr. Michael Auer said.
Tune into Channel 5 News at 10 p.m. to hear from one of the players who got to try out his wheelchair and to learn more on how to be a part of the league.
