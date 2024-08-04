DHR Health brings wheelchairs for disabled athletes in the Valley

Several DHR Health patients got to try out wheelchairs made specifically for playing basketball.

DHR Health announced the creation of a new wheelchair basketball team back in June. Ten wheelchairs were bought by the health system thanks to funding and grants.

The equipment will help make it easier for disabled athletes to get around the court.

"They are going to learn their center of gravity a lot better than ever in the clinic they are going to be going after a ball they are going to learn their limits," DHR Director of Health Neurotherapy Institute Dr. Michael Auer said.

