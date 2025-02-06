DHR Health hosts burn prevention event in McAllen

DHR Health, in collaboration with the McAllen Fire Department, held a burn prevention event in Palm View in honor of National Burn Awareness Week.

"We have seen an increase in burns, especially among children and our senior citizens," DHR Health Injury Prevention Outreach Coordinator Cassandra Bravo said.

The event provided safety tips and resources aimed at helping families prevent burns in the home and community.

"Most fires that we're seeing here in McAllen are unattended cooking fires, and so if you do happen to have a kitchen fire you don't want to place water on that. That's actually going to spread the fire. If we can, if you have a fire extinguisher that would be the best for you to use worst case scenario just walk away call 911," McAllen Fire Department Lt. Eric Alaniz said.

The event also featured expert guidance on burn injury prevention and to raise awareness about burn safety and provide practical tips for reducing the risk of fires and burns in the home and workplace.